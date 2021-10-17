TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NRDY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $502.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

