OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

