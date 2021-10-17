Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.