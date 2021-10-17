Comparing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tarena International alerts:

9.0% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tarena International and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $290.86 million 0.20 -$117.49 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.77 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.72

Tarena International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tarena International and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Tarena International.

Summary

Tarena International beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.