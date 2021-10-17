Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 24.91% 16.90% 1.31% Pathfinder Bancorp 15.25% 7.65% 0.61%

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.15 $24.53 million $3.17 8.87 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.49 $6.95 million N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Western Financial and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.13%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

