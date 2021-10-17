Financial Comparison: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 199.29 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.56 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

