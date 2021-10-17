Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NWN opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $6,333,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $5,606,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

