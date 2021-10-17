Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NUWE opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

