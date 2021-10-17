Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

