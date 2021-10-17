Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Shares of MNPR opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

