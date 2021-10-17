AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is an increase from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.