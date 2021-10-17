ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
ANPDY stock opened at $391.32 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $270.90 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.56.
About ANTA Sports Products
ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
