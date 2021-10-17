ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ANPDY stock opened at $391.32 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $270.90 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $3.439 per share. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

