Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

