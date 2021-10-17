First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CLSA raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.80.

First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$12.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.74%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

