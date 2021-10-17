Zacks Investment Research Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. Worldline has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.