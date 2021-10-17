Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

