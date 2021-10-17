easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 727.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,559.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

