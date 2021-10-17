NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. On average, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NMI by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 635,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in NMI by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 625,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NMI by 4,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 603,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $9,640,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.