Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BDSX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

BDSX stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804 over the last ninety days. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

