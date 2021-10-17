ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Comparison

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ironSource alerts:

89.9% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ironSource and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ironSource and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.90 $958.00 million $4.42 24.84

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ironSource and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 9 0 2.90 Fiserv 0 5 13 0 2.72

ironSource presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $131.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than ironSource.

Summary

Fiserv beats ironSource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.