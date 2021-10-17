Analyzing Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.43 $1.30 billion $2.64 12.59 Sow Good $470,000.00 35.29 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 8 1 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 11.61% 15.33% 5.80% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

