QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 437 at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). In the last three months, insiders acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $47,766.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.