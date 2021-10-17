National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEX. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.07.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.