SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.83. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 16,194 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

