iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 74,452 shares.The stock last traded at $89.57 and had previously closed at $89.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

