Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,903,776 shares.The stock last traded at $71.66 and had previously closed at $71.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

