Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £81.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,213.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,743.58.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.