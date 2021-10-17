Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 244 by Analysts at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.38. The stock has a market cap of £490.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.