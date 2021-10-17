Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 320

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $37,518 over the last 90 days.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

