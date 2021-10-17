Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.