Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $10.86 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.