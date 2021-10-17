Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 112.3% in September

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,500 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the September 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,452.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.