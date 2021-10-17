Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 112.3% in September

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,500 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the September 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,452.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
