ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.21

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.21, but opened at $35.33. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 9,126 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

