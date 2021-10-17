Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.39. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 335 shares.

Specifically, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,260.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

