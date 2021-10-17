Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.56

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $39.93. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 81 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $777.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

