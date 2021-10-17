Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.03.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 479,136 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.