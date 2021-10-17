MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.