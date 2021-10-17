Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile
