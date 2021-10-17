Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

