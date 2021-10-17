Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

VET stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

