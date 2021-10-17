SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.80

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 9698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

