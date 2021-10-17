Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.