Scotiabank Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

