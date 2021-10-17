Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$300.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.99. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

