Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

