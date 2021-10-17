Viper Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of 575% compared to the typical daily volume of 477 call options.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $1,976,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

