Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,649 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the average daily volume of 300 call options.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $371.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.90. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

