Horizon Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,761 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,241% compared to the typical volume of 417 put options.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

