UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 485 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £88.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 297.70 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

