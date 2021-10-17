London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £103 ($134.57) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LSEG opened at GBX 7,908 ($103.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,898.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,686.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.53. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.46%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.