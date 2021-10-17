Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.63) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,035.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 956.92. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a market cap of £10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

